Walmart Looking To Offer Crypto Payments As An Option

Walmart is looking set to offer an option for payment in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin sometime in the future. This reading is based on a job listing on the retail giant's careers page that has a position for "Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead."

The job description says, "Are you passionate about Digital Currencies and driven by opportunities to scale new products and businesses? As one of the largest retailers and e-commerce companies, Walmart enables broad set of payment options for its customers."

The company continues to say that as a Digital Currency/ Cryptocurrency lead at Walmart, the person at the position will be responsible for developing the digital currency strategy and product roadmap as well as digital currency and blockchain related technologies. He or she will provide leadership to identify and customer trends and the investments needed to build on those trends.

The retailer also indicates that it is looking for someone who will own and drive the digital currency strategy for Walmart and identify customer needs to translate them into product requirements. The person will also be required to identify crypto related investment and partnerships as well as serve as a subject matter expert internally and externally.

Walmart is looking for someone with more than ten years of experience in product or program management, technology commercialization and/or technology as well as experience with the cryptocurrency ecosystem and related technologies. The person should also possess significant functional knowledge of the cryptocurrency ecosystem and players involved.

Exactly a year ago, Walmart had enabled cashback in cryptocurrencies for their shopping customers in partnership with blockchain-powered gamified shopping loyalty platform StormX. Users of the platform earned up to 14 percent in crypto cashback while shopping online from Walmart US stores.

StormX added Walmart cashback to its incentives. However, Walmart is currently not available on the platform since early April 2021.

Walmart was one of the over 1,000 partner stores integrated with StormX, making it the only platform of its kind offering crypto cashback for Walmart purchases. The other partners were Microsoft, eBay, Nike, Adidas, Target, Dell and Samsung, with reward percentages varying between merchants.

StormX is a gamified microtasks platform that enables members to shop online and earn up to 87.5 percent crypto back.

