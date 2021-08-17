Japan June Core Machine Orders Dip 1.5%

The total value of core machine orders in Japan fell a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - standing at 852.4 billion yen.

That beat expectations for a decline of 2.8 percent on month following the 7.8 percent jump in May.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 18.6 percent - again exceeding expectations for an increase of 15,8 percent following the 12.2 percent gain in the previous month.

For the second quarter of 2021, core machine orders were up 4.6 percent on quarter and 12.6 percent on year at 2,521.0 billion yen.

For the third quarter, core machine orders are forecast to rise 11.0 percent on quarter and 24.4 percent on year.

Manufacturing orders were up 3.6 percent on month and 30.2 percent on year at 403.9 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders rose 3.8 percent on month and 9.8 percent on year at 470.5 billion yen.

Government orders dropped 2.8 percent on month and 13.0 percent on year to 257.6 billion yen, while orders from overseas sank 10.0 percent on month but climbed 111.5 percent on year to 1,220.5 billion yen.

Orders from agencies rose 3.7 percent on month and 20.8 percent on year to 124.9 billion yen.

The total value of machinery orders received by 280 manufacturers operating in Japan decreased 6.6 percent on month but surged 43.1 percent on year in June to 2,573.8 billion yen.

Also on Wednesday, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 441 billion yen in July.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 202.3 billion yen following the upwardly revised 384 billion yen surplus in June (originally 383.2 billion yen).

Exports were up 37.0 percent on year to 7.356 trillion yen - shy of expectations for an increase of 39 percent and down from 48.6 percent in the previous month.

Imports advanced an annua; 28.5 percent to 6.915 trillion yen versus expectations for a gain of 35.1 percent following the 32.7 percent spike a month earlier.

