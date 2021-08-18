Hostess Brands Recalls Hamburger And Hot Dog Buns

Hostess Brands, LLC is recalling certain Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns and Soft White Hot Dog Buns citing potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall is limited to Hostess Soft White Hamburger Buns with UPC of 888109110987 and Soft White Hot Dog Buns with UPC of 888109110970 with various best by dates. The affected products were sold to distributors, convenience stores, and other retail stores throughout the United States.

The recall was initiated out of an abundance of caution after being informed by co-manufacturer, Best Harvest Bakeries, through Best Harvest Bakeries' environmental monitoring program.

Best Harvest Bakeries only manufactures certain Hostess hamburger buns and hot dog buns for Hostess Brands, and no other Hostess products are affected, including Hostess bread and bagel products.

Both Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella are organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, among others.

In rare circumstances, Listeria can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, while infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses.

However, Lenexa, Kansas-based Hostess Brands has not received any reports of illness related to the recalled products to date.

Consumers who have purchased the affected products are urged to immediately dispose them or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Hostess Brands last year had called back certain Hostess Raspberry Zingers citing the potential to develop mold prior to the best by date.

In recent recalls, Old Soul's Farms LLC's certain leafy green products as well as Excalibur Seasoning Co.'s Haen Meats Seasoning Blend were called in late July for Listeria concerns.

Further, the FDA announced recall of various shrimp products, produced with shrimp supplied by Avanti Frozen Foods Pvt. Ltd, following the expansion of its initial recall, citing potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

