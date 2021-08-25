US Reports 135K COVID Cases, 1405 Deaths

With 135245 new cases of infections reporting in the United States on Tuesday, the national total has increased to 38,077,523, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

1405 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 630,838.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 21,065 - and most COVID-related deaths - 210.

A total of 30,618,644 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

CDC reported an increase of nearly 12 percent in cases from the prior seven-day average.

The seven-day average of daily deaths has increased to 739 per day, an increase of 23 percent from the previous seven-day period. Seven-day average of hospital admissions is about 11,000 per day, similar to the previous seven-day period.

In CDC's MMWR report published on Monday examining data from Los Angeles County between May and July, it has been found that people who were unvaccinated were nearly five times more likely to be infected and about 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID compared with people who are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the White House claimed that the number of people getting their first vaccine shots has dramatically increased each day, and that in the face of the Delta variant, more and more Americans are stepping up to get vaccinated.

"Back in mid-July, we were averaging 260,000 first shots in arms per day. Today, we're getting 450,000 first shots a day — more than a 70 percent increase. And we're seeing the greatest increases in states that had been lagging on vaccinations, " COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a routine press conference Tuesday.

In Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, more people got their first shots in the past month than in the prior two months combined. This is critical progress, he told reporters.

Nationwide, a total of 6 million people were vaccinated in the last seven days. That's the highest seven-day total in over a month and a half.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 171,367,657 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

This includes 81.2 percent of people above 65.

A total of 202,041,893 people, or 60.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

A total of 363,915,792 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Health News