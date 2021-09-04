Elton John Announces Collabs Album Featuring Lil Nas X, Eddie Vedder, Brandi Carlile & More

Elton John recently announced that he will be releasing a new album of collaborations titled The Lockdown Sessions on October 22 via Interscope.

John said the album will feature 16 collabs with artists such as Dua Lipa, Eddie Vedder, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile and more, with whom he has worked together since settling into quarantine in March 2020.

The record will feature 10 brand new songs, featuring Lil Nas, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder and many more.

"The last thing I expected to do during lockdown was make an album.

But, as the pandemic went on, one-off projects kept cropping up," John said of the new album in a statement. "All the tracks I worked on were really interesting and diverse, stuff that was completely different to anything I'm known for, stuff that took me out of my comfort zone into completely new territory."

"And I realized there was something weirdly familiar about working like this. At the start of my career, in the late '60s, I worked as a session musician," he added. "Working with different artists during lockdown reminded me of that. I'd come full circle: I was a session musician again. And it was still a blast."

The Lockdown Sessions Tracklist:

"Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)," Elton John & Dua Lipa

"Always Love You," Elton John, Young Thug & Nicki Minaj

"Learn To Fly," Surfaces feat. Elton John

"After All," Elton John & Charlie Puth

"Chosen Family," Rina Sawayama & Elton John

"The Pink Phantom," Gorillaz feat. Elton John & 6LACK

"It's a Sin," Elton John & Years & Years

"Nothing Else Matters," Miley Cyrus feat. WATT, Elton John, Yo-Yo Ma, Robert Trujillo & Chad Smith

"Orbit," Elton John & SG Lewis

" Simple Things," Elton John & Brandi Carlile

"Beauty In The Bones," Jimmie Allen & Elton John

"One Of Me," Lil Nas X feat. Elton John

"E-Ticket," Elton John & Eddie Vedder

"Finish Line," Elton John & Stevie Wonder

"Stolen Car," Elton John & Stevie Nicks

"I'm Not Gonna Miss You," Glen Campbell & Elton John

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News