logo
Quick Facts
  

Analog Devices To Buy Back Up To $2.5 Bln Of Stock; Cuts Q4 Profit Outlook

By RTTNews Staff Writer   ✉   | Published:

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) said it will repurchase up to $2.5 billion of the company's common stock. The company cut its fourth-quarter profit outlook, but raised its quarterly revenue outlook.

The company noted that it entered into multiple accelerated share repurchase agreements to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of the company's common stock.

The accelerated share repurchase agreements will be completed under the company's current share repurchase authorization, which has approximately $10 billion in authorization remaining.

As per the terms of the accelerated share repurchase agreements, the company will receive initial deliveries of approximately 12.2 million shares on September 9, 2021, representing approximately 80% percent of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreements, based on the company's closing price of $163.27 on September 7, 2021.
The company expects that the repurchases will be completed by the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings per share to be $1.25, plus or minus $0.09, and adjusted earnings per share to be $1.69, plus or minus $0.09. Previously, the company had expected quarterly earnings per share to be $1.33, plus or minus $0.11, and adjusted earnings per share to be $1.72, plus or minus $0.11. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted earnings per share includes $0.44 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses, acquisition related transaction costs and restructuring related expense, net. This excludes acquisition related expenses associated with the Maxim acquisition.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, the company now projects revenue to be $2.30 billion, plus or minus $70 million. ADI expects Maxim to contribute approximately $520 million of revenue to the updated outlook. Previously, the company projected quarterly revenue of $1.78 billion, plus or minus $70 million. Analysts expected revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News

Editors Pick
US COVID Cases Fall Below 100K
For the third consecutive day, daily COVID cases in the United States remained below the 1,00,000 mark, which is a relieving data when compared to the uptrend of cases the country has been witnessing for quote some days. The weekly average of coronavirus cases has fallen to 132,135, marking 12 percent fall in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times. With 73331 new cases of cor
Australia Central Bank Holds Rate At Record Low; Confirms Tapering
Australia's central bank decided to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record low and confirmed to taper its bond purchases. The policy board of the Reserve Bank of Australia headed by Governor Philip Lowe decided to leave its cash rate unchanged at a record low of 0.10 percent.
Germany Industrial Output Rises For First Time In 4 Months
Despite supply chain problems, Germany's industrial output grew for the first time in four months in July, underpinned by higher production of capital and consumer goods, Destatis said Tuesday. Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month in July, offsetting a revised 1 percent fall in June. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 0.9 percent.
Latest Updates on COVID-19
Read More
COVID-19: Drugs in Development
Follow RTT
Copyright © 2021 RTTNews. All rights reserved. By using this site, you agree to the Terms of Service. About Us   |   Contact Us   |   Privacy   |   Sitemap