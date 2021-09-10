145K New Covid Cases, 1926 Deaths In US

With 145081 new cases of infections reporting in the United States on Thursday, the national total has increased to 40,602,892, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

1926 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 654,598.

Texas reported the most number of cases - 32,054 - at the weekend while Florida - 1296 - reported most COVID-related deaths.

California is the worst affected state in terms of both the COVID metrics, with 4,463,803 cases and a total of 66,934 people dying due to the disease there.

Deaths have increased by 28 percent in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.

A total of 1,612,252 tests were conducted nationally, marking 17 percent increase n two weeks.

The number of people hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country has fallen to 100,610.

31,744,959 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 177,433,044 people in the United States, or 53.4 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 82.2 percent of people above 65.

208,305,270 people, or 62.7 percent of the population, have received at least one dose. 377,622,065 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden reiterated that in the United States, it is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated". "And it's caused by the fact that despite America having an unprecedented and successful vaccination program, despite the fact that for almost five months free vaccines have been available in 80,000 different locations, we still have nearly 80 million Americans who have failed to get the shot," he said Thursday while delivering remarks on his robust plan to stop the spread of the Delta variant and boost COVID-19 vaccinations.

And in a country as large as ours, that 25 percent minority can cause a lot of damage — and they are," he added.

"The unvaccinated overcrowd our hospitals, are overrunning the emergency rooms and intensive care units, leaving no room for someone with a heart attack, or pancreatitis, or cancer," he said.

