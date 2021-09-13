Mattel Launches Barbie Music Producer Doll

Toy maker Mattel, Inc.'s Barbie has launched its next career doll aiming to introduce girls to underrepresented careers and empower them to choose their dream jobs.

According to the company, the new Barbie Music Producer Doll is designed to highlight the gender gap in the music industry where women make up less than 3% of music producers.

As part of the Barbie Dream Gap Project, the company plans to show girls more role models in the field and encourage purposeful play through careers they may not be familiar with.

Each music producer doll in the collection wears a graphic tee, trendy jeans, an iridescent crop jacket, platform boots and has colorful hair in four fun styles. The doll also comes with a sound mixing board, computer and headphone accessories to get the creativity and music going.

Starting Monday, music producer Barbie is available for $14.99 at major retailers and on Barbie.com.

Further, Barbie has teamed with Grammy Award-nominated music producer, songwriter, singer and actress Ester Dean as well as Girls Make Beats, an organization working to expanding the female presence of music producers, DJs and audio engineers, to inspire more girls to explore a future in music production.

The company is funding Girls Make Beats scholarships to give more girls access to pursue their future dream.

In addition, Barbie, Girls Make Beats and Ester Dean are hosting a live webinar, open to girls ages 5-17, to engage and help empower future female music producers.

Barbie is also teaming up with MTV to raise awareness and shine a light on current music produced by women. On September 18, Barbie and MTV will host an hour-long takeover of MTV's Saturday Music Video Block to feature music hits produced exclusively by women.

Dean will also share her inspiration and experience as a music producer on Barbie's latest vlog titled 'I Interview Ester Dean, Song Machine' available on Friday, September 24th, on the Barbie YouTube channel.

As the original girl empowerment brand, Barbie has introduced over 200 careers and counting, recognizing the barriers that impede girls from reaching their limitless potential.

Mattel in June had unveiled Barbie Loves the Ocean, its first fashion doll line made from recycled ocean-bound plastic. The new doll is in line with its goal to achieve 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials across all its products and packaging by 2030.

