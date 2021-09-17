Steve Vai Announces Massive 2022 U.S. Tour

Legendary guitarist Steve Vai has announced an extensive 54-date U.S. tour scheduled to begin in January.

"Hey Folks… Well, I didn't realize how much I was missing touring, feeling that stage under my feet, swimming in the atmosphere of your vibe, and all those other delights of being with my band and traveling from city to city," Vai said in a statement. "So it gives me great joy to announce my upcoming 'Inviolate' USA tour. We will be kicking it off in late January, 2022."

"Stay tuned and thank you for the support! I really am chomping on my whammy bar to get out there and feel your energy again," he added.

The tour dates will include the EVO special packages, where the three-time Grammy Award winner will chat with the audience in an intimate setting lasting one hour.

Pre-sale of tickets began on Wednesday, September 15.

Tour Dates:

Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Jan. 28 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Jan. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Jan. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre

Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Rockwell at The Complex

Feb. 02 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater

Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre

Feb. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre

Feb. 06 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Feb. 09 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre

Feb. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre

Feb. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Hargray Capitol Theatre

Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern

Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Feb. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker

Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte

Feb. 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall

Feb. 22 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere

Feb. 23 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Feb. 24 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre

Feb. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 26 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 27 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand

March 01 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

March 02 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur

March 03 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg

March 04 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center

March 05 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Sunoco Theatre

March 06 - Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre

March 08 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall

March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

March 10 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre

March 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater

March 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Copernicus Center

March 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater

March 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater

March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Uptown Theater

March 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

March 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place

March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District

March 23 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre

March 25 - Billings, Mont. @ Alberta Bair Theater

March 26 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

March 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma

March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre

March 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

March 31 - Turlock, Calif. @ Turlock Community Theatre

April 01 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa

April 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

