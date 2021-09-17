Steve Vai Announces Massive 2022 U.S. Tour

Legendary guitarist Steve Vai has announced an extensive 54-date U.S. tour scheduled to begin in January.
"Hey Folks… Well, I didn't realize how much I was missing touring, feeling that stage under my feet, swimming in the atmosphere of your vibe, and all those other delights of being with my band and traveling from city to city," Vai said in a statement. "So it gives me great joy to announce my upcoming 'Inviolate' USA tour. We will be kicking it off in late January, 2022."
"Stay tuned and thank you for the support! I really am chomping on my whammy bar to get out there and feel your energy again," he added.
The tour dates will include the EVO special packages, where the three-time Grammy Award winner will chat with the audience in an intimate setting lasting one hour.
Pre-sale of tickets began on Wednesday, September 15.
Tour Dates:
Jan. 27 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Jan. 28 - El Cajon, Calif. @ The Magnolia
Jan. 29 - Riverside, Calif. @ Fox Performing Arts Center
Jan. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Celebrity Theatre
Feb. 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Rockwell at The Complex
Feb. 02 - Boulder, Colo. @ Boulder Theater
Feb. 04 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Tower Theatre
Feb. 05 - Austin, Texas @ Paramount Theatre
Feb. 06 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 08 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Feb. 09 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre
Feb. 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Lyric Theatre
Feb. 12 - Macon, Ga. @ Hargray Capitol Theatre
Feb. 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Eastern
Feb. 15 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Feb. 16 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
Feb. 17 - Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ The Parker
Feb. 18 - Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 19 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore Charlotte
Feb. 21 - Charleston, S.C. @ Charleston Music Hall
Feb. 22 - Alexandria, Va. @ The Birchmere
Feb. 23 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Feb. 24 - Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie Theatre
Feb. 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Feb. 26 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
Feb. 27 - Providence, R.I. @ The Strand
March 01 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
March 02 - Boston, Mass. @ The Wilbur
March 03 - Albany, N.Y. @ The Egg
March 04 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center
March 05 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ Sunoco Theatre
March 06 - Greensburg, Pa. @ Palace Theatre
March 08 - Warren, Ohio @ Packard Music Hall
March 09 - Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
March 10 - Morgantown, W.V. @ Metropolitan Theatre
March 11 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall
March 12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ CMA Theater
March 13 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
March 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ Copernicus Center
March 16 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Pabst Theater
March 17 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Fitzgerald Theater
March 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Uptown Theater
March 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
March 20 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Hoyt Sherman Place
March 22 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District
March 23 - Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Theatre
March 25 - Billings, Mont. @ Alberta Bair Theater
March 26 - Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
March 27 - Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma
March 28 - Seattle, Wash. @ Moore Theatre
March 29 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
March 31 - Turlock, Calif. @ Turlock Community Theatre
April 01 - Napa, Calif. @ Uptown Theatre Napa
April 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
