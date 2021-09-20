CVS Health To Hire 25,000 Across The U.S. At One-Day Virtual Career Event

CVS Health is set to recruit qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. This will enable CVS to meet the high demand for pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates to support flu season, COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

The majority of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations. These positions will help increase support for patients and fellow pharmacy professionals.

Apart from these positions, the company requires retail store associates who provide attentive service, assist with purchases, and manage store inventory to ensure availability of desired , wellness, and convenience products for customers.

The hiring will also help the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots, pending regulatory approval, as well as support the ongoing vaccinations and testing for COVID-19 at CVS Pharmacy locations across the country.

CVS Health said it has already helped in administering more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

The company generally needs additional team members during every flu season, but this year the hiring requirement is more due to the additional burden of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and testing.

CVS is requesting eligible qualified candidates to text "CVS" to 25000 or visit the CVS Health Career Website to begin the application process for the one-day national career event. This will enable them to enter a streamlined digital screening process that facilitates an online application, virtual job tryout and immediate hiring.

The company is offering full-time employees a competitive pay, paid training, and a generous benefits package, including vacation, 7 paid holidays and one floating holiday as well as a 20 to 30 percent employee discount at CVS retail stores. CVS Health had in August raised the corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, effective July 2022.

The offer also includes health, dental and vision insurance, employee discounted stock purchase program, 401K with company match, tuition reimbursement and career advancement opportunities.

CVS Health is also offering a cash bonus for current employees who refer full-time pharmacists or pharmacy technicians that are hired into the company.

