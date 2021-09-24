Ready Pac Foods Recalls Ready To Eat Salad Products

Ready Pac Foods, Inc. is recalling around 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat or RTE salad products with meat and poultry due to the presence of recalled salad dressing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.

The now recalled salad products contain Food and Drug Administration regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label.

The assembled RTE salads containing meat and poultry products were produced at the company's establishments in Swedesboro, New Jersey and Jackson, Georgia from August 27, 2021 through September 19, 2021.

The recall involves 7.75-oz. plastic containers of Ready Pac Bistro Chef Salad, Signature Farms Café Bowl Chef Salad and Little Salad Bar Chef Salad; 5.75-oz. plastic containers of Kroger Brand Garden Salad with Chicken & Bacon; as well as 6-oz. plastic containers of Kroger Brand Chef Salad Kit for One.

The products subject to recall may bear establishment number "M-18502B", "P-18502B", "M-32081", or "P-32081" printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations across the United States.

The recall was initiated after the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies.

However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products to date.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls, Willow Tree Poultry Farm in late August called back around 52,022 pounds of various RTE chicken salads and dip products citing the potential to be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard white plastic.

RMH Foods, LLC in mid August recalled 583 cases of Gordon Choice Deli Style Tuna and Chicken Salads for potentially containing undeclared wheat and tuna allergens.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News