Jason Aldean Announces 'Macon, Georgia' Double Album

Jason Aldean will release a new double album Macon, Georgia over the course of this year and next.

Aldean is looking back home with his upcoming 10th studio album, which reflects both where he is from and how far he has taken his signature sound.

"Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become and for me it's no different…especially from a music standpoint," Aldean said. "My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background."

"Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way," the country music singer added.

The first 15 songs, including the Top 5 single "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood, are set to be released on November 12, and are now available for preorder at https://store.jasonaldean.com/collections/macon.

Aldean will roll out 30 tracks - 20 new tracks and at least 1 live hit off each of his previous albums - by April 22, 2022. The full release will also be marked by a commemorative disc vinyl set.

Aldean is working alongside his longtime producer Michael Knox to bring out the album.

MACON Track List:

1. "After You"

2. "Over You Again"

3. "That's What Tequila Does"

4. "Small Town Small"

5. "If I Didn't Love You"

6. "Story For Another Glass"

7. "Heaven"

8. "This Bar Don't Work Anymore"

9. "The Sad Songs"

10. "Watching You Love Me"

11. "Amarillo Sky" (Live from Nashville, TN)

12. "Johnny Cash" (Live from Los Angeles, CA)

13. "She's Country" (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

14. "Big Green Tractor" (Live from Dallas, TX)

15. "My Kinda Party" (Live from St. Louis, MO)

GEORGIA Track List:

16. "Whiskey Me Away"

17. "Trouble With A Heartbreak"

18. "The State I'm In"

19. "Midnight And Missin' You"

20. "Ain't Enough Cowboy"

21. "God Made Airplanes"

22. "My Weakness"

23. "Holy Water"

24. "Rock And Roll Cowboy"

25. "Your Mama"

26. "Take a Little Ride" (Live from Las Vegas, NV)

27. "Burnin' It Down" (Live from St. Louis, MO)

28. "Any Ol' Barstool" (Live from Knoxville, TN)

29. "Rearview Town" (Live from St. Louis, MO)

30. "Blame It On You" (Live from Manchester, TN)

(Photo: Joseph Llanes)

