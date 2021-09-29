European Markets Close On Firm Note

European stocks closed higher on Wednesday, rebounding after yesterday's sharp setback, as a pullback by treasury yields generated some buying interest.

Data showing improvement in euro zone and consumer confidence in the month of September, and bargain hunting contributed as well to markets' rebound.

The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.59%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 1.14%, Germany's DAX gained 0.77% and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.83%, while Switzerland's SMI jumped 1.24%.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain and Turkey closed higher.

Czech Republic, Iceland, Ireland and Russia drifted lower, while Belgium and Sweden ended flat.

In the UK market, AstraZeneca shares gained 4.25% after the company said its newly acquired Alexion division will purchase the remaining equity in peer Caelum Biosciences in a deal that could be worth up to $500m.

Next moved up nearly 4%. The company reported a swing to a pretax profit for the first half of fiscal 2022 and raised its full-year profit outlook for the fourth time in six months.

IAG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Rentokil Initial, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Scottish Mortgage and Informa gained 2 to 2.6%.

Royal Mail declined nearly 9% following a rating downgrade by UBS. Taylor Wimpey, Admiral Group and Polymetal International lost 1.25 to 2%.

In the French market, Airbus Group shares climbed nearly 4%. Safran, Sanofi, Societe Generale and Essilor gained 2 to 2.7%, while ArcelorMittal, Michelin, Publicis Groupe, AXA, Renault, Sodexo and Faurecia moved up 1.3 to 1.7%.

Air France-KLM declined more than 3%. The airline is beginning to see some recovery in business travel on domestic routes but premium travel remains far below pre-crisis levels, CEO Anne Rigail said while speaking at a ceremony to mark the arrival of the first of 60 Airbus A220-300 jets.

Unibail Rodamco shed about 2%, while Atos, Vivendi and Technip lost 1 to 1.7%.

In Germany, Sartorius rallied more than 4%. Volkswagen, BMW, Porsche Automobil, Daimler, Covestro, BASF, Adidas, Deutsche Post, Deutsche Telekom, Munich RE, Allianz and Bayer gained 1 to 3.5%.

GEA Group shares rallied after the German food industry system supplier presented its "Mission 26" strategy in London as part of its Capital Markets Day.

Siemens Healthineers and HeidelbergCement declined sharply. Infineon Technologies and RWE posted modest losses.

Shares of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML climbed higher after the company projected double-digit growth on the back of an increase in chip usage.

In economic releases, the European Commission said that its economic sentiment indicator, an aggregate measure of business and consumer confidence, rose to 117.8 in September from 117.6 in August, beating forecasts for a small decline.

Germany's import price inflation accelerated to the highest since 1981 due to higher energy prices, data published by Destatis revealed on Wednesday.

Import prices grew 16.5% on a yearly basis in August, after rising 15% in July. Economists had forecast an annual growth of 16.1%.

This was the highest annual rate seen since September 1981, when prices were up 17.4%. Month-on-month, import prices were up 1.4%, following a 2.2% rise in July. Prices were forecast to grow 1.2%.

Elsewhere, U.K. shop prices declined at a slower pace in September, data published by the British Retail Consortium revealed. The shop price index dropped 0.5% on a yearly basis in September after easing 0.8% in August.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis