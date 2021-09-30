Regeneron's REGEN-COV Data Show Supportive Results In Patients Hospitalized With COVID-19

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) said that a trial assessing investigational REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab) in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 met its primary endpoint.

The phase II/III trial results showed that REGEN-COV significantly reduced viral load within 7 days of treatment in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 who entered the trial without having mounted their own antibody response (seronegative) and required low-flow or no supplemental oxygen.

The trial also had clinical results supportive of the much larger UK RECOVERY trial in hospitalized patients, with numeric improvements observed across all clinical endpoints assessed.

The trial, which was stopped due to slow enrollment after recruiting just over one third the patients originally planned, found that patients who received REGEN-COV (2,400 mg or 8,000 mg) in addition to standard-of-care (SOC) experienced numeric improvements across all clinical endpoints assessed, compared to SOC alone (placebo).

Researchers did not observe any clinical difference between the two REGEN-COV doses (2,400 mg or 8,000 mg), or any serious or dose-dependent safety signals in REGEN-COV treated patients.



The new results, combined with the nearly 10,000-patient RECOVERY trial, further validate how REGEN-COV can change the course of illness for patients even after they are hospitalized with COVID-19.

According to the company, Patients who received REGEN-COV in the trial experienced a 36% reduced risk of dying within 29 days of receiving treatment, and in patients who were seronegative when they entered the trial the risk was reduced by 56%.

The results from this and the RECOVERY trial indicated that patients unable to develop their own antibodies against COVID-19 historically had the poorest prognosis - and hence the greatest benefit from REGEN-COV treatment - both were largely conducted before widespread vaccination or the emergence of variants such as Delta.

REGEN-COV is an investigational medicine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration under an emergency use authorization to treat people who are at high risk of serious consequences from COVID-19 infection who are either already infected (non-hospitalized) or in certain post-exposure prophylaxis settings. In the U.S., it is not currently authorized in patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 infection.

