Lilly Reports Positive Results From Two SURPASS-3 Sub-studies Of Tirzepatide In Type 2 Diabetes

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) Thursday announced positive results from two SURPASS-3 sub-studies of Tirzepatide in adults with Type 2 Diabetes. Both continuous glucose monitoring or CGM sub-study and magnetic resonance imaging or MRI sub-study of phase 3 SURPASS-3 clinical trial achieved their primary and secondary endpoints.

In SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study, Lilly's tirzepatide led to greater time in range compared to insulin degludec, while in SURPASS-3 MRI sub-study, tirzepatide led to greater improvements in liver fat content compared to insulin degludec.

Tirzepatide is a once-weekly dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that integrates the actions of both incretins into a single novel molecule.

SURPASS-3 was a 52-week, multi-center, randomized, phase 3, open-label trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of tirzepatide 5 mg, 10 mg and 15 mg compared to titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes who have inadequate glycemic control on stable doses of metformin with or without an SGLT-2 inhibitor.

Lilly noted that it developed two sub-studies in order to assess additional glycemic control measures and the effect on liver fat content and abdominal adipose tissue in SURPASS-3.

In SURPASS-3 CGM sub-study, all three tirzepatide doses led to more time in tight target range, improved glycemic variability and numerically less time in hypoglycemia compared to titrated insulin degludec in adults with type 2 diabetes.

Further, in the MRI sub-study, tirzepatide led to greater improvements in liver fat content and abdominal adipose tissue compared to titrated insulin degludec. All three doses of tirzepatide led to greater reductions in liver fat content compared to insulin degludec and reductions in volume of visceral adipose tissue and abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue compared to increases in volume of both measurements with insulin degludec at 52 weeks.

The sub-study results were presented at the 57th European Association for the Study of Diabetes or EASD Annual Meeting.

