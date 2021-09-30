Major European Markets Close Weak

The major European closed weak on Thursday, with investors digesting a slew of economic data from the region, as well as data from the U.S. and China, and largely making cautious moves.

Positive reaction to comments from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that the Senators have reached a deal to avoid a government shutdown on October 1 pushed up stock prices early on in the session. However, stocks retreated as the day progressed and the markets eventually settled on a weak note, and snapped a seven-month winning streak in the process.

The pan European Stoxx 600 edged down 0.05%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 ended 0.31% down, Germany's DAX declined 0.68% and France's CAC 40 drifted down 0.62%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.12%.

Most of the other markets in Europe closed on a positive note. Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Turkey closed higher.

Denmark, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands and Spain ended weak, while Poland settled flat.

In the UK market, British American Tobacco, IAG, Royal Mail, Flutter Entertainment, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Melrose Industries and Associated British Foods ended lower by 3 to 5%.

Next, British Land Company, BT Group, National Grid, Barratt Developments, Smith & Nephew and Whitbread also declined sharply.

Online fashion brand Boohoo plunged sharply after warning on its profit margins.

Evraz, Anglo American Plc, Fresnillo, Polymetal International, Rio Tinto, BHP Group, AstraZeneca and Smiths Group gained 1.2 to 3%.

Diageo gained nearly 1.5% after the company said that it expects organic operating margins to benefit from a further recovery in sales volumes.

In France, Air France-KLM declined more than 7%. Unibail Rodamco, Accor, Carrefour, Safran, Engine, Saint Gobain, Airbus and LOreal shed 1.7 to 3%.

Vivendi, ArcelorMittal, Technip, Atos, Publicis Groupe, Veolia and STMicroElectronics ended with sharp to moderate gains.

In the German market, RWE, Vonovia, BMW, Deutsche Post, MTU Aero Engines, Henkel, Volkswagen and Munich RE lost 1 to 3%.

Sartorius shares soared more than 8%. Merck, Symrise, Qlagen NV, Siemens Healthineers and Infineon Technologies posted moderate gains.

Shares of Swedish engineering company Sandvik Group drifted lower after the company announced it has completed the acquisition of CNC Software Inc.

Clothing retailer H&M deckubed despite posting a 14% sales growth in the third quarter.

Cloud communication services provider Sinch rallied sharply after it agreed to buy email delivery platform Pathwire for $1.9 billion.

Belgian retailer Colruyt plunged more than 9% after lowering its full-year guidance.

In economic releases, the euro zone jobless rate fell to 7.5% in August from 7.6% in July, Eurostat data showed - matching forecasts.

The German unemployment rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 5.5% in September, data published by the Federal Labor Agency revealed. The expected rate was 5.4%.

France consumer price inflation accelerated to the highest level in nearly three years in September, advancing to 2.1% in the month from 1.9% in August, the provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed. Economists had expected inflation to rise 2.2%.

The U.K. grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter on robust consumption, revised data from the Office for National Statistics showed.

Gross domestic product grew 5.5% sequentially instead of 4.8% growth estimated previously. The expansion has reversed first quarter's 1.4% contraction.

UK house price inflation slowed more than expected in September, but remained in double-digits for a fifth month in a row, survey results from the Nationwide Building Society showed.

The house price index rose 10% year-on-year following an 11% increase in August. Economists had forecast a score of 10.7%. The latest rate of inflation was the lowest since April, when it was 7.1%.

Compared to the previous month, house prices rose 0.1% in September after a 2% gain in August. Economists had forecast a 0.6% increase.

UK car production declined sharply in August largely due to the global shortage of semiconductors, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed. Car output declined 27% year-on-year in August. This was the second consecutive fall in production.

A leading indicator for the Swiss economy signaled that the economic recovery after the pandemic is set to slow further in the coming months.

The economic barometer dropped to 110.6 in September from 113.5 in August, results of a survey by the KOF economic institute showed Thursday. Economists had forecast a score of 110.

A report from the U.S. Labor Department showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly increased for the third straight week in the week ended September 25th.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis