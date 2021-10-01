CVS Health Says 2022 Medicare Plans Feature More Benefits, Lower Member Costs

Aetna, a CVS Health company (CVS), said its 2022 medicare plans feature more benefits, lower member costs and greater affordability.

Aetna now serves nearly 9.8 million Medicare members nationwide, as of June 30, 2021.

Aetna noted that more than 2.9 million Medicare beneficiaries are currently enrolled in an Aetna Medicare Advantage (MA) plan, which can include extra benefits, such as prescription drug coverage, vision, dental, hearing and fitness.

Aetna expanded its $0 premium plan options. Aetna estimates 84 percent of the Medicare-eligible beneficiaries in the U.S. will now have access to a $0 monthly premium Aetna Medicare Advantage plan.

For 2022, Aetna is offering Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (MAPD) plans in 46 states plus Washington, D.C. Aetna added 83 new counties across the country, providing an additional 1 million more Medicare beneficiaries access to an Aetna plan. In total, Aetna will offer MAPD plans in 1,875 counties in 2022, accessible by 53.2 million Medicare beneficiaries.

Aetna said that, for those who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits, it expanded its Dual Eligible Special Needs Plan (D-SNP) offerings across 27 states, including new in Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware and Indiana. Most plans offer prescription drugs at no out-of-pocket cost and additional benefits for members that qualify for Low-Income Subsidy (LIS).

Aetna also expanded its Aetna Medicare Eagle Medicare Advantage plans to 41 states and 1,151 counties — reaching more than 5.8 million Veterans over age 65. These plans are designed with Veterans in mind to complement their VA care coverage and ensure access to important benefits for this population.

All 2022 Aetna Medicare Eagle plans will feature a $0 monthly plan premium, $0 primary care copay (including walk-in clinics), dental, vision, hearing, over-the-counter allowance, SilverSneakers® fitness program and $0 lab copay.

The Aetna standalone prescription drug plans (PDP) serve 5.7 million members. In 2022, Aetna Medicare will offer the same three individual standalone PDPs as in 2021.

SilverScript SmartRx (PDP), featuring an average monthly premium of $7.08, will again be the lowest premium plan available from Aetna. SilverScript Choice (PDP) will be under the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) benchmark pricing in 49 states and D.C., while SilverScript Plus (PDP) has the most robust prescription drug coverage. All three plans are available in all 50 states and D.C and feature lower Tier 1 and Tier 2 copays at preferred retail pharmacies.

Aetna stated that it is partnering with PayFlex to offer a new debit card containing funds to use towards copayments for in-network primary and specialist care, and other medical and diagnostic services. Qualifying members will receive $100 per quarter with a $400 per year maximum. This benefit will be included on select Individual MA plans in Pennsylvania and Minnesota.

