Public.com To Add Crypto Trading To Its Stock Investment Platform

Investment platform Public.com has added trading of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, to its platform in partnership with Apex Crypto, which provides cryptocurrency execution and custody services. Users will be able to explore and invest in crypto assets in the same place as they were managing their stock portfolio.

The crypto trading offering will be rolled out to eligible members gradually over the next several weeks. However, it will not be immediately available to residents of New York as Apex Crypto does not have a BitLicense in New York State.

The users will be able to buy, sell, and hold crypto assets in the same app they use to manage their stock market portfolios. However, the platform does not currently provide individual crypto wallets.

The platform will initially support ten cryptos in the app - Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), Ethereum Classic (ETC), Dash (DASH), and Zcash (ZEC).

The cryptos can be accessed via the Explore tab and the relevant information about crypto can be added to Watchlist, and they can invest with as little as $1 when the feature is available to them.

The investor can see the full view of their investments on Public in one place as crypto holdings also appear in the same section as the stock market portfolio.

The platform is now seen as a competitor for the popular crypto trading platform Robinhood as it also offers trading in stocks, exchange traded funds or ETFs, and cryptocurrency with zero commission fees. Users can also invest in crypto assets, starting with as little as $1.

Users can also drag and drop cryptos to their Long-Term Portfolio just as they would for stock market investments if they plan to hold onto the crypto for longer than one year. They can also set Limit Orders for buying and selling, which can help them buy and sell crypto at a specific price set by them.

As an additional safety feature, the app provides Volatility Reminders, which flag potentially risky stocks as per the SEC, as is done for micro-cap stocks, leveraged ETFs, bankrupt companies, and highly volatile meme stocks.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

