Wall Street Set To Open Lower

Earnings reports might be the focus this week. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book and reports on industrial production, housing starts, and existing home sales may also attract attention this week.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), Travelers (TRV), Netflix (NFLX), Verizon (VZ), IBM Corp. (IBM), Tesla (TSLA), AT&T (T), and Intel (INTC) among a number of big-name companies due to report their quarterly results this week.

Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading down.

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index, suggest that Wall Street might open lower.

As of 7.00 am ET, the Dow futures were down 93.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 31.50 points.

The Fed Industrial Production for September will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in the previous month.

National Association of Home Builders' Housing Market Index for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 75, while it was up 76 in the previous month.

Treasury International Capital data for August will be published at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Net long-term securities transactions were up$2.0 billion.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari to participate in fireside chat on breaking down barriers to financial inclusion before virtual Banking and the Economy: a Forum for Minorities in Banking at 2.15 pm ET.

A six-month Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks fluctuated before ending on a subdued note Monday.

Chinese shares ended a tad lower. China's Shanghai Composite index eased 4.23 points, or 0.12 percent, to 3,568.14 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index reversed early losses to finish 0.31 percent higher at 25,409.75.

China's GDP expanded 4.9 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2021.

Japanese shares ended a choppy session lower. The Nikkei average ended down 43.17 points, or 0.15 percent, at 29,025.46 after posting its first weekly gain in four last week. The broader Topix index closed 0.23 percent lower at 2,019.23.

Australian rose for the third day to hit a three-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 19.10 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,381.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 15.50 points, or 0.20 percent, at 7,689.70.

European shares are trading lower. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is losing 58.10 points or 0.86 percent. The German DAX is declining 87.77 points or 0.57 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 14.57 points or 0.20 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is gaining 1.11 points or 0.01 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.74 percent.

