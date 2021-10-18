U.S. Covid Metrics Steadily Declining

Covid-19 metrics in the United States are steadily declining, the latest data shows.

A 22 percent drop in infections was recorded in the country in the last two weeks, as per data compiled by New York Times Sunday.

The weekly average of new cases has come down to 83,576. This is the lowest since August 1.

In another relieving trend, a 19 percent decrease has been recorded in Covid deaths in the last fortnight. The seven-day average of new deaths has come down to 1,528.

Higher death rates due to infection have been a big challenge the Biden administration has been facing in its fight against the pandemic.

Covid-related hospitalizations in the United States have consistently been decreasing since September 4. The number of people admitted in hospitals in the country with coronavirus infection has come down by 18 percent to 61,796 within the last two weeks.

With 16,913 new cases reported on Sunday, the total number of Covid infections in the country rose to 44,933,409, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

An additional 164 Covid deaths on Sunday took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 724,317.

Sunday's lower metrics, as a rule, are attributed to reporting delays on holidays.

Pennsylvania reported the most number of cases - 3,821 - at the weekend, while Texas - 100 - reported the most COVID-related deaths.

35,374,595 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 189,141,481 people in the United States, or 57 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This includes 84.4 percent of people above 65.

218,805,579 people, or 65.9 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.

408,265,959 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.

10,461,286 people have so far received booster doses, which accounts for 5.5 percent of the population.

