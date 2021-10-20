Coldplay Announce Eco-Friendly 2022 World Tour

Coldplay have announced an eco-friendly world tour next year in support of their latest album Music of the Spheres.
The band had temporarily discontinued their touring in 2019 due to the environmental impact of concerts. However, on Thursday, October 14, the band announced that they will perform shows with a 12-point eco-friendly action plan to become as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.
The trek will kick off on March 18, 2022 at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica, and then move on to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The U.S. leg of the trek will kick off on April 23 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and conclude on June 14 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.
The band will then cross the Atlantic to Europe and kick off their next leg with a performance at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 2. They will wrap up their European leg on August 23 at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, U.K. The band will also perform at Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for September 10.
"Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together," Coldplay said in a statement.
"At the same time, we're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward. We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far."
According to BBC, as part of Coldplay's environmental efforts, the band have partnered with BMW to develop a rechargeable show battery that will be powered by recycled cooking oil, solar power and kinetic energy.
Coldplay Music of the Spheres tour dates:
March 18: San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
March 22: Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico
March 25: Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
March 29: Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron
April 3: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
April 23: Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
April 26: Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
May 3: Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 6: Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
May 8: Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
May 28: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
June 1: Washington, DC @ FedExField
June 4: East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium
June 8: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 11: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
June 14: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
July 2: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
July 3: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
July 8: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
July 10: Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin
July 12: Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin
July 16: Paris, FR @ Stade de France
July 17: Paris, FR @ Stade de France
Aug. 5: Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 6: Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
Aug. 12: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 13: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 16: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
Aug. 23: Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium
Sept. 10: Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio Festival
