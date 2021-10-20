Coldplay Announce Eco-Friendly 2022 World Tour

Coldplay have announced an eco-friendly world tour next year in support of their latest album Music of the Spheres.

The band had temporarily discontinued their touring in 2019 due to the environmental impact of concerts. However, on Thursday, October 14, the band announced that they will perform shows with a 12-point eco-friendly action plan to become as sustainable and low-carbon as possible.

The trek will kick off on March 18, 2022 at Estadio Nacional in San Jose, Costa Rica, and then move on to the Dominican Republic and Mexico. The U.S. leg of the trek will kick off on April 23 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and conclude on June 14 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The band will then cross the Atlantic to Europe and kick off their next leg with a performance at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 2. They will wrap up their European leg on August 23 at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow, U.K. The band will also perform at Rock in Rio Festival in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for September 10.

"Playing live and finding connection with people is ultimately why we exist as a band. We've been planning this tour for years, and we're super excited to play songs from across our whole time together," Coldplay said in a statement.

"At the same time, we're very conscious that the planet is facing a climate crisis. So we've spent the last two years consulting with environmental experts to make this tour as sustainable as possible, and, just as importantly, to harness the tour's potential to push things forward. We won't get everything right, but we're committed to doing everything we can and sharing what we learn. It's a work in progress and we're really grateful for the help we've had so far."

According to BBC, as part of Coldplay's environmental efforts, the band have partnered with BMW to develop a rechargeable show battery that will be powered by recycled cooking oil, solar power and kinetic energy.

Coldplay Music of the Spheres tour dates:

March 18: San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

March 22: Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico

March 25: Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

March 29: Guadalajara, MX @ Estadio Akron

April 3: Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

April 23: Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

April 26: Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

May 3: Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

May 6: Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

May 8: Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

May 28: Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

June 1: Washington, DC @ FedExField

June 4: East Rutherford, NJ @ Metlife Stadium

June 8: Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

June 11: Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

June 14: Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

July 2: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 3: Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 8: Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

July 10: Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin

July 12: Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion Berlin

July 16: Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 17: Paris, FR @ Stade de France

Aug. 5: Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 6: Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

Aug. 12: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 13: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 16: London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

Aug. 23: Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park Stadium

Sept. 10: Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock in Rio Festival

(Photo: Dave Meyers)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News