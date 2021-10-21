Trump Launching New Social Media Platform TRUTH Social

Former President Donald Trump, who was shunned by multiple social media platforms, has announced that he will launch his own social media platform called TRUTH Social, with access limited to invited guests only.

"I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in the statement.

"Everyone asks me why doesn't someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!" he added.

Trump said that the company's mission is "to create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley, which have used their unilateral power to silence opposing voices in America."

According to a press statement issued by Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), a beta version of Trump's new mouth piece will launch in November, and will have a "nationwide rollout" in the first quarter of 2022.

TRUTH Social will be created through a merger agreement between Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), the press release says.

With Trump as its Chairman, TMTG will become a publicly listed company.

Those who are interested in joining TRUTH Social have been advised to visit www.truthsocial.com to sign up for the invite list.

TMTG also announced plans to launch a subscription video on demand service, named (TMTG+). Scott St. John, who is the Executive Producer of "Deal or No Deal' and "America's Got Talent" has been named as the leader of TMTG+ Corporate Operations.

Trump, who was shunned by multiple social media platforms over dangerous and inciting posts, had launched his own communications platform in May.

The website, which said it will publish content "straight from the desk" of Trump, was shut down within a month.

In January, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook had banned Trump from their platforms following an attack apparently instigated by him on the US Capitol that killed five.

