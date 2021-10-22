Jaguar Land Rover Trials Blockchain For Leather Supply Chain

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover is running a trial to use secure blockchain to ensure full transparency in the leather supply chain. It will track the entire leather production process using GPS data, biometrics and QR codes.

The project is part of Jaguar Land Rover's commitment to offer customers sustainable and responsible premium material choices that reduce environmental and ethical impact. It is also part of the company's journey to net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.

The luxury vehicle maker is partnering British blockchain start-up Circulor, leather manufacturer Bridge of Weir Leather Co. and University of Nottingham for the blockchain-powered trial.

Apart from tracking the leather supply chain, the trial enabled Jaguar Land Rover to assess the carbon footprint of its leather supply network to trace its lowest carbon leather from farm to finished product.

Under the trial, a 'digital twin' of the raw material was created, allowing its progress to be tracked through the leather supply chain simultaneously in the real world and digitally. A combination of GPS data, biometrics and QR codes was used to digitally verify the movement of leather at every step of the process using blockchain technology.

Jaguar Land Rover said it is committed to offer customers more sustainable and responsible material choices for their vehicle interiors. These include premium natural fibre Eucalyptus textile interior available on Range Rover Evoque.

Another material choice is Kvadrat, a refined high-quality wool blend textile that's paired with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle, available on Evoque, Range Rover Velar and Jaguar's all-electric I-PACE.

Jaguar Land Rover noted that it will work with industry experts to improve sustainability, reduce emissions and collaborate on next-generation technology, data and software development leadership.

Blockchain technology can be deployed to trace other commodities. Circulor is already using the technology to improve the traceability of minerals used for electric vehicle batteries. Blockchain technology is impossible to modify or tamper with, giving customers greater confidence.

In December last year, InMotion, Jaguar Land Rover's venture capital and mobility services arm, invested in Circulor that enabled Jaguar Land Rover to source premium materials with greater transparency as to the provenance, welfare, and compliance of suppliers throughout its networks.

