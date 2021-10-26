Target Set To Make Holiday Shopping Easier Than Ever

Target is set to make holiday shopping more easier than ever by providing customers additional functionalities to make pickups and deliveries extra convenient. Customers can now personalize their shopping experience by changing their needs and schedule to match changes in their plans.

The retailer has added "Shopping Partner," "Backup Items" and "Forgot Something" features to the Target app and Target.com. It has also added more than 18,000 Drive Up spots and tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles to better serve guests.

Further, the retailer has made enhancements to Drive Up, Order Pickup and Same-Day Delivery with Shipt facilities to offer more flexibility to customers.

Target has been making continued investments in its same-day services during the ongoing pandemic. Its Drive Up and Order Pickup services are free and contactless, and orders are ready for guests in just a couple of hours.

The latest Same-Day Delivery with Shipt allows guests to have their order delivered to their door steps in as early as one hour, with no membership required.

The same-day delivery facility has now been enhanced further so that customers can customize their experience to make shopping even easier this holiday season with even more flexibility in these options.

Target has now added more than 18,000 assigned spots for curbside pickup ahead of the busiest time of year. The new 'Shopping Partner' feature allows guests to send someone else to pick up their Drive Up or Order Pickup order through the Target app or on Target.com.

The "Forgot Something" facility allows customers to easily add more items to their original order after a Drive Up or Order Pickup order has been placed in the Target app and pick everything up at one go.

Additionally, customers can designate a secondary, backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app using the "Backup Items" facility.

With even more Target stores in the Shipt network and the ability to select different Target stores for their orders, customers are provided more options to personalize their delivery.

Target has also built a team of guest service experts to help its more than 300,000 team members deliver an easy, safe and welcoming experience for the holiday season and beyond. Target has tripled the number of store fulfillment expert roles over the past two years to better serve guests and support its in-demand Drive Up and Order Pickup services.

Many people are planning to finish off their holiday shopping early this year as the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it has led to disturbances in many global supply chains and even online orders are taking more time than usual.

Earlier, the shopping season used to begin with Black Friday. All that has changed now with holiday shopping seasons being pushed earlier compared to previous years.

