Scotty McCreery Announces 2022 'Same Truck Tour'

Country star Scotty McCreery has announced dates for his 2022 "Same Truck Tour," in support of his recent album of the same name.

The 15-date trek will kick off on January 20 at the Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina, and proceed to cities like Cedar Rapids, Idaho; Detroit, Michigan; and Denver, Colorado; before wrapping up on February 19 at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, and Kameron Marlowe will provided support on certain dates, while King Calaway will be the opening act.

"I am looking forward to kicking off 2022 with my Same Truck Tour," said McCreery. "I'm also glad to have Tenille, Callista, Kameron and King Calaway joining us for select dates. It's gonna be a great way to start the new year!"

Tickets for McCreery's 2022 "Same Truck Tour" go on sale this Friday, October 29, at 10 am local time at ScottyMcCreery.com.

Scotty McCreery's 2022 Same Truck Tour Dates:

January 20 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz~

January 21 - Lancaster, Pa. @ American Music Hall~

January 22 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino - The Vine*~

January 27 - Huntington, N.Y @ The Paramount^~ .

January 28 - Middletown, N.Y. @ Orange County Fair Speedway^~

January 29 - Bensalem, Pa. @ Parx Casino - Xcite Center^~

February 3 - Cedar Rapids, Idaho @ Paramount Theater#~

February 4 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Resort Casino + Island Event Center#~

February 5 - Sioux Falls, S.D. @ The District#~

February 10 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit#~

February 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection#~

February 12 - Warren, Ohio @ W.D. Packard Music Hall#~

February 17 - Salina, Kan. @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

February 18 - Denver, Colo. @ The Grizzly Rose

February 19 - Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

*Denotes Kameron Marlowe as support

~ Denotes King Calaway as support

^ Denotes Callista Clark as support

# Denotes Tenille Arts as support

