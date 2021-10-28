Randy Houser Announces 2022 Headlining Tour Dates

Country singer-songwriter Randy Houser has announced a headlining tour early next year.

The trek will be the Mississippi native's first full tour since co-headlining with Jamey Johnson earlier this year.

Houser will embark on the 26-show tour on January 21 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and wrap up at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, in mid-March.

"I've been spending a lot of time in the studio recording some songs and it's time we play some of these live," says the man Rolling Stone raves for his "arena-swallowing voice."

"I'm a big fan of Ella's and think folks will really dig her sound," he added, referring to promising singer-songwriter Ella Langley, who will be joining him on some tour dates.

Pre-sale of tickets starts Wednesday, and general on-sale starts Friday.

Tour Dates:

Jan. 21 -- Knoxville, Tenn. @ Cotton Eyed Joe

Jan. 22 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ 8 Seconds Saloon

Jan. 28 -- Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Jan. 29 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb. 3 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Bluestone

Feb. 4 -- Rosemont, Ill. @ Joe's Live

Feb. 5 -- Springfield, Ill. @ Boondocks

Feb. 10 -- Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Feb. 11 -- Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn's Peak

Feb. 12 -- Jordan, N.Y. @ Kegs Canal Side

Feb. 17 -- Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Feb. 18 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note

Feb. 19 -- Chesterfield, Mo. @ The Factory at The District^

Feb. 24 -- Mayetta, Kan. @ Prairie Band Casino*^

Feb. 25 -- Mahnomen, Minn. @ Shooting Star Casino*^

March 3 -- San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 4 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

March 5 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 6 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 9 -- Redding, Calif. @ Cascade Theatre^

March 10 -- Redding, Calif. @ Hult Center

March 11 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 12 -- Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

March 18 -- Bristol, Tenn. @ Paramount Center for the Arts

March 19 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli Theatre^

March 20 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

