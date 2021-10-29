European Economics Preview: Eurozone GDP, Inflation Data Due

Quarterly national accounts from Eurozone and major euro area economies are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 1.30 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases quarterly GDP data for the third quarter. The is forecast to grow 2.1 percent sequentially, after rising 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to issue import prices for September. Economists expect import prices to gain 17.7 percent on year, faster than the 16.5 percent rise in August.

At 2.45 am ET, flash consumer prices data from France is due. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.5 percent in October from 2.2 percent in September.

At 3.00 am ET, GDP figures are due from Spain, the Czech Republic and Austria. Spain GDP is expected to climb 2.7 percent sequentially after rising 1.1 percent in the second quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, flash GDP data is due from Germany. The economy is forecast to grow 2.2 percent on quarter after climbing 1.6 percent in the second quarter.

In the meantime, Italy's Istat publishes flash GDP data for the third quarter. Economists forecast the economy to expand 2 percent, following the 2.7 percent growth in the second quarter.

At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England releases mortgage approvals data for September. The number of mortgages approved in September is seen at 70,950 versus 74,500 in August.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes flash GDP and consumer price data. GDP is expected to advance 2 percent in the third quarter from the preceding period, when it climbed 2.2 percent. Inflation is seen at 3.7 percent in October versus 3.4 percent in September.

