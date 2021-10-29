Target Introduces Week-long Holiday Best Deals

Target is running week-long Holiday Best deals starting this weekend to offer holiday shoppers early access to Black Friday savings all season long. Starting October 31 through to the end of the holiday season, the retailer will unveil new week-long Holiday Best deals every Sunday.

The deals will be available to shop at all the Target stores in the U.S., online and via the retailer's same-day services like Order Pickup and Drive Up. Hundreds of top gifts across electronics, toys, kitchen appliances, floorcare, apparel, beauty and more will be offered at huge discounts.

As a new this season, Target noted that whenever a deal is advertised by them as "Holiday Best," holiday shoppers can buy the product confidently knowing they are getting the retailer's best planned price of the season.

"We know many of our guests are looking to shop early this season, and that value is incredibly important to them, especially during this time of year," said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief growth officer at Target.

Most retailers, including Target, have been running deal weekends or deal days well ahead of the holiday shopping season that normally begin with Black Friday.

This will help them to grab a major chunk of early shoppers this year as the Covid-19 pandemic and the restrictions that come along with it has led to disturbances in many global supply chains and even online orders are taking more time than usual.

The first week of Holiday Best deals available from October 31 to November 6 include Beats Solo Wireless Headphones at $99.99 instead of $199.99, HP 15.6-inch laptop with Windows Home in S. Mode at $339.99 instead of $539.99, L.O.L. Surprise! Remix Hair Flip Tots at $4.99 instead of $15.99, and TVs at Black Friday pricing from LG, Samsung, TCL and more.

Apart from the weekly Holiday Best deals, Target will also roll out surprise one-day or three-day early Black Friday deals throughout the holiday season. The first of such early Black Friday deals will run for three days from November 4 to 6.

The deals during the three-day period include, Element 65-inch, 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV at $299.99 instead of $649.99, Keurig K-Mini at $49.99 instead of $89.99, Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones II at $179.99 instead of $299.99, Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender at $99.99 instead of $199.99 and also up to 60 percent off select video games for Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation.

The giant retailer had kicked-off the holiday shopping season with a Deals Day Sale from October 10 to 12, offering deals and discounts on a wide number of items like TVs, video games, vacuums and kitchen appliances.

The retailer is also running a "Holiday Price Match Guarantee" program that commenced on October 10 and will go on till December 24. Under the program, customers can request a price adjustment on unlimited items purchased at its stores if the company decides to lower the prices later on during the holiday season.

