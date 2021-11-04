European Economics Preview: Bank Of England Monetary Policy Decision Due

The Bank of England is set to announce its interest rate decision on Thursday. Some economists are expecting a hike after the governor recently commented that the bank will have to act on inflation, which currently stands at 3.1 percent.

Others are looking forward to a raise only in December. The bank is also expected to retain the size of the total quantitative easing at GBP 895 billion. The BoE publishes its quarterly economic analysis and inflation projections along with the monetary policy statement.

Other economic reports due for the day are as follows

At 3.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's factory orders data for September. Orders are forecast to climb 2 percent on month after falling 7.7 percent in August.

At 4.00 am ET, Swiss SECO consumer climate survey results are due.

At 4.15 am ET, Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The index is forecast to fall to 55.8 in October from 56.9 in September.

At 4.45 am ET, IHS Markit publishes Italy's services PMI data. Economists expect the index to drop to 54.5 in October from 55.5 a month ago.

Thereafter, final composite PMI survey results are due from France and Germany at 4.50 am and 4.55 am ET, respectively.

At 5.00 am ET, IHS Markit releases euro area composite PMI data. The final composite PMI is seen at 54.3 in October, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 5.30 am ET, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI is due. Economists forecast the index to drop to 52.0 in October from 52.6 a month ago.

At 6.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area producer prices for September. Producer price inflation is seen rising to 15.2 percent from 13.4 percent in August.

