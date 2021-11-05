Darius Rucker Announces Series Of Intimate Theater Performances

Darius Rucker has announced "Darius Rucker Live," a series of intimate theater performances in iconic venues across the country.

"It's been a dream of mine for a while to bring our show to these beautiful theaters," said the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish. "Some of my favorite venue memories over the years are at places like the Apollo in New York or the Royal Albert Hall in London, as it's just a different experience when you're that close."

"With Hootie, we went straight from playing dive bars to arenas, so there are still a lot of theatres I've never had the opportunity to play. I'll just say that this tour will have a lot of firsts, even for me," he added.

Beginning on February 17 in Philadelphia, "Darius Rucker Live" produced by Live Nation visits classic theaters in 12 cities, including Boston, New York, and Chicago. Caylee Hammack will support Rucker on on all dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning the Tuesday prior to each public on sale date at 12 p.m. local time until the Thursday prior to each public on sale date at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

Rucker will celebrate the news of the new tour with a performance of his current single, "My Masterpiece," during an appearance this Friday on ABC's "Good Morning America."

Written by Rucker together with Josh Osborne, J.T. Harding and Ross Copperman, the song offers a swaying melody and lyrics that prize true love over all else

"My Masterpiece" will be featured on Rucker's upcoming album planned for release next year.

Tour Dates:

February 17 Philadelphia, Pa. | The Met

February 18 Pittsburgh, Pa. | The Benedum Center

February 19 Columbus, Ohio | Palace Theatre

February 24 Boston, Mass. | Boch Center Wang Theatre

February 25 New York, N.Y. | Beacon Theatre

March 3 Milwaukee, Wis. | Riverside Theater

March 4 Minneapolis, Minn. | The Orpheum Theatre

March 17 St. Louis, Mo. | The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 Indianapolis, Ind. | Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

March 24 Chicago, Ill. | Chicago Theatre

March 25 Detroit, Mich. | Fox Theatre

April 1 New Orleans, La. | Saenger Theatre

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News