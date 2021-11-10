Bitcoin, Ethereum Rally Paused?

Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) appeared to have gently paused their rally around 3 percent of the peak scaled a day ago.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,489.20, down 2.9 percent from the all-time high of $68,530.34 touched on November 8.

Ethereum is currently trading at $4,728.23, down 2.40 percent from the all-time high of $4,837.59 touched on November 9.

Meanwhile "Ethereum Killer" Solana (SOL), down by more than 2 percent overnight has slipped to the 6th spot again. Cardano (ADA) and Tether (USDT) have reclaimed the fourth and fifth positions respectively in terms of market capitalization.

Among the top 15 crypto assets, 14th ranked coin Litecoin (LTC) is the top performer with an overnight rally of more than 10 percent.

In the wider crypto space covering the top 100 crypto assets ranked according to market capitalization, 51st ranked Loopring (LRC) is the best performing crypto token, with a gain of more than 38 percent in the past 24 hours. The Ethereum based DeFi token designed for the building of decentralized crypto exchanges has surged close to 90 percent in the past week.

Within the same space, 92nd ranked IoTeX (IOTX) is the best performing crypto coin, with an overnight gain of 32 percent and weekly gain of 76 percent. IoTeX is a decentralized, blockchain network that allows humans and machines to interact with guaranteed privacy, free will, and trust and is ranked fourth among all crypto assets related to Internet of Things.

11th ranked meme-token SHIBA INU (SHIB), the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter during the month of October, continued its slide with an overnight loss of 4.75 percent. This is despite a 1.6 million waitlist for the token on the Robinhood platform's crypto wallet and reports of the American movie theater chain AMC's plans to add it to the list of accepted cryptocurrencies.

The market capitalization of all crypto assets as per coinmarketcap.com is $2.89 trillion, versus $2.93 trillion, a day ago.

