Gene Mutations Heighten Risk Of Contracting Cancer

A study conducted by researchers at the University of Virginia School of Medicine has led to the discovery of a common gene mutation, which deprives people of their natural cancer protection abilities.

The research, led by Hao Jiang, PhD, of UVA Cancer Center has discovered a mutation in the UTX gene disrupts cells' ability to keep tumors at bay. This gene is known to form tiny droplets in cells, which put a stop to tumor growth. However, the development of the mutation puts brakes on the crucial process of stopping tumor formation, thus making many people vulnerable to the deadly disease called cancer.

The knowledge about this new development is very important as it will prove helpful for scientists and doctors in finding new ways to fight as well as prevent cancer.

The study offers an interesting understanding as to how human bodies protect themselves from cancer. The UTX gene has an important role by leading to the formation of "condensates" inside cells to protect against tumor formation. These droplets condense from material in cells just like how water droplets condense on the outside of a cold glass. Once the droplets are formed, certain important biological processes also take place.

The droplets are very important as they not only protect against tumors, but also directing embryonic stem cells and generalized cells, which can turn into highly specialized cells. For example, a stem cell can become a nerve cell or a bone.

Regarding tumor suppression, the researchers found that the droplets control the level of chromatin, the genetic material present in our chromosomes. The droplets keep the chromatin's "optimal activity," in check.

The mutation of the UTX gene stops the droplets from controlling the levels of chromatin thus making people with the mutation at high risk of developing cancer.

Commenting on the research findings, Jiang said, ""How UTX inactivation causes human cancers remained elusive, as we did not know its key molecular activity that is critical for tumor suppression, posing a barrier to cancer therapies targeting UTX-related pathways. Our work largely solved this mystery. Moreover, it suggests that disruption or alterations of these droplets can profoundly affect how our cells fight cancer. Forming proper droplets is likely to be a fundamental mechanism that maintains cellular , and we are just beginning to understand."

