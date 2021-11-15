Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday Event To Offer More Deals

Amazon is unveiling more Black Friday deals than ever before for its 48-Hour Black Friday Event, from November 25 through November 26.

Customers will be able to shop incredible deals with deep discounts on top products and must-have items. New gadgets and electronics from Samsung, kid-favorite toys and baby essentials from Mattel and Cybex gb Pockit, and must-have home and kitchen items from Instant Pot are among the many items on offer.

Starting November 25, customers can also collect seasonal fashion finds, including rag & bone from Shopbop; and beauty favorites from Sunday Riley, OPI, Color Wow, and many more.

Prime members get 30-minute early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.

Throughout Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday event, thousands of deals from Amazon's independent selling partners are also available. Most of these are small and medium-sized businesses, including women-owned, military family-owned, and Black-owned businesses.

Through Amazon, its U.S. independent selling partners sold more than 3.8 billion products in the 12 months ended August 31.

Further, the company offers its biggest selection of gift guides, including newly launched guides and longtime customer-favorites.

The newly released gift guides include Oprah's Favorite Things, a coveted assortment of Oprah's must-have products, which is available for the seventh year.

Experts' Gift Picks Gift Guide as well as Luxury Stores Gift Guide are also available.

The top deals available during the event, among others, include saving of up to 30 percent on party games from Cards Against Humanity and gifts from Disney, Marvel, DC, and PJ Masks.

In footwear, apparel, accessories, up to 40 percent can be saved on Levi's for the family and up to 30 percent on adidas.

Further, savings of up to 40 percent is available on Instant Brands kitchen appliances, and up to 30 percent on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG.

Customers can save $50 on Sunday Riley Mini Vault Skincare Collection, an Amazon exclusive, and up to 40 percent on grooming appliances from Braun and Panasonic

Further, up to 30 percent discount is available on men's and women's fashion, as well as on tech accessories and home products.

Among Amazon Devices, savings of up to 42 percent is available on select Alexa-enabled devices, and up to 30 percent on Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series.

Prime members in the U.S. can shop a selection of over 10 million items eligible for Prime Free One-Day Delivery with no minimum purchase. Millions of items are available for Free Same-Day Delivery in 47 major metropolitan areas.

Prime members can also shop over 3 million items available for delivery in as fast as five hours with faster Same-Day Delivery-now available in 15 cities.

The company also said that most of the items purchased between October 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, can be returned until January 31, 2022.

