Task Force For Implementation Of New Infrastructure Law

To coordinate effective implementation of the new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act across the government and to advance the Administration's priorities, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order establishing an Infrastructure Implementation Task Force.

The Task Force is co-chaired by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, and the White House Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator Mitch Landrieu.

The Task Force will also comprise the Office of Management and Budget, Domestic Policy Council, the Climate Policy Office in the White House, Office of Personnel Management, and the following agencies: Department of Transportation, Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Department of Interior, Secretary Deb Haaland; Department of Energy, Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Department of Commerce, Secretary Gina Raimondo; Environmental Protection Agency, Administrator Michael Regan; Department of Agriculture, Secretary Tom Vilsack; and Department of Labor, Secretary Martin Walsh.

"This Task Force will be committed to break down barriers and drive implementation of infrastructure investments across all levels of government to realize the President's vision of rebuilding our nation's infrastructure and positioning the U.S. to compete and win in the 21st century," the White House said in a Fact Sheet.



The Executive Order lays out six main priorities to guide implementation of the $1 trillion plan across the Federal government: Invest public dollars efficiently, avoid waste, and focus on measurable outcomes for the American people; Buy American and increase the competitiveness of the U.S. , including through implementing the Act's Made-in-America requirements and bolstering domestic manufacturing and manufacturing supply chains; Create good-paying job opportunities for millions of Americans by focusing on high labor standards for these jobs, including prevailing wages and the free and fair chance to join a union; Build resilient infrastructure that can withstand the impacts of climate change; Invest public dollars equitably, including through the Justice40 Initiative; and Effectively coordinate with state, local, tribal, and territorial governments in implementing these critical investments.

The Justice40 Initiative is a Government-wide effort toward a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits from Federal investments in climate and clean energy flow to disadvantaged communities.

President Biden on Monday signed the ambitious bipartisan infrastructure law, which envisages millions of good-paying union jobs, improvements in U.S. ports and transportation systems that strengthen supply chains, high-speed internet for every American, clean water for all families, and unprecedented investments in roads and bridges, mass transit, and clean energy infrastructure.

