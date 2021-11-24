Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 'The Icy Tour' Dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced the dates for the upcoming "The Icy Tour 2022," which will see them perform in several cities across the U.S. and Canada.
According to the announcement, there will be concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle during the tour in support of the band's latest album, Scaled and Icy.
The 23-date trek commences on August 18, 2022 with a show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The final concert will be at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on September 24.
"The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now," the group captioned a video on Twitter, along with a direct link for fans to see the full list of dates and sign up for ticket release updates.
In addition to the tour announcement, Twenty One Pilots released Scaled and Icy (Livestream Version) on Friday.
Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
(Photo: Ashley Osborn)
