Twenty One Pilots Announce 2022 'The Icy Tour' Dates

Twenty One Pilots have announced the dates for the upcoming "The Icy Tour 2022," which will see them perform in several cities across the U.S. and Canada.

According to the announcement, there will be concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York City, UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Chase Center in San Francisco, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle during the tour in support of the band's latest album, Scaled and Icy.

The 23-date trek commences on August 18, 2022 with a show at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. The final concert will be at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, on September 24.

"The Icy Tour is coming to North America next year. Register for tickets now," the group captioned a video on Twitter, along with a direct link for fans to see the full list of dates and sign up for ticket release updates.

In addition to the tour announcement, Twenty One Pilots released Scaled and Icy (Livestream Version) on Friday.

Aug 18 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Aug 20 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Aug 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Aug 23 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Aug 24 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

Aug 26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Aug 27 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Aug 30 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sep 02 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sep 03 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sep 04 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sep 07 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sep 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Sep 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Sep 13 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sep 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sep 18 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Sep 20 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Sep 22 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sep 24 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

(Photo: Ashley Osborn)

