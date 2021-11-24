Regal Partners Flexa To Enable Crypto Payments At Its Theatres

Theatre operator Regal has partnered pure-digital payments network Flexa to enable the option for their patrons to make payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether across its entire footprint of theatres. Patrons can now buy tickets and concessions using dozens of digital currencies at the theatres.

Regal is a subsidiary of Cineworld Group and the operator of one of the largest and most geographically diverse theatre circuits in the U.S. It runs more than 7,000 screens in more than 500 theatres.

The partnership will now provide Regal patrons the ability to easily and instantly pay for movie tickets, popcorn, and more using a wide variety of digital currencies like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), litecoin (LTC), and dogecoin (DOGE) for an instant, fraud-proof form of payment.

Patrons can also use digital dollars and stablecoins including USD Coin (USDC), Dai (DAI), and Gemini dollar (GUSD) as well as digital tokens including LINK, ATOM, Basic Attention Token (BAT), and much more.

Regal is offering more convenience and choice for movie-goers than ever before by adopting digital currencies for payment in its theatres as digital assets are a rapidly growing and important form of value.

Flexa is also working to help Regal enable better payments for as many different assets and across as many different protocols as possible, including the Lightning Network. The first in line is to provide the option to link the Regal Crown Club loyalty accounts when paying with Flexa-enabled apps for special rewards.

With the acceptance of digital currencies reaching all-time highs, Regal partnered with Flexa's instant, fraud-proof authorization process for digital currency payments. Flexa's digital network eliminates chargebacks and unexpected reversals, with 100 percent guarantee for all payments from the moment they hit the POS.

In May, Flexa partnered Sheetz to make it the first convenience store chain to accept payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether, in-store and at the fuel pumps. The chain currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

