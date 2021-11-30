Eight Popular Cryptocurrency Brokerages

No matter which way we look at it, there is nothing to stop the rise of Cryptocurrencies as things stand now. While cryptocurrency is a very fascinating place to invest and the success stories of people who have invested in them may intrigue us, the very fact that the currency is a result of complex which cannot be broken down to easier and understandable terms make them very hard to grasp for many people. This is one of the primary reasons people are afraid of investing in cryptocurrencies.



This is where cryptocurrency brokers come in. They make it easy for every day Jack to find the cryptocurrency they feel suits their needs. There are thousands of crypto brokerage services available on the internet many of which are scams to take the money out of the investors' pockets and run away. That is why we have compiled this list of 11 Cryptocurrency Brokers who are popular among crypto investors.



eToro:

One of the highest-rated brokers for crypto, eToro has revolutionized the way crypto coins are traded. The platform uses a special kind of trading called Social Trading. In this method, the users can mirror another trader's transactions to cut down the risk if the user does not understand crypto. But in this case, since the decision is not being taken by the user, both earnings and loss depend on the person being mirrored.



eToro users can also use OpenBook, a feature that lets users copy the trades of the best performers on the platform and thus claims to guarantee a good trade for those who have just started to trade in crypto.





Interactive Brokers:

One of the ways crypto brokers make their cut is by charging the investors for each transaction. Interactive Brokers is one of the platforms that does not charge any money for trading.



Interactive Brokers have access to almost 135 global cryptocurrency around the globe, making it one of the best coin brokerage platforms in the world. While the platform is designed to get the best results for those experienced in trading, the new IBKR Lite will be a good low-fee crypto exchange for newbies.



Coinbase

One of the oldest crypto platforms in the world and one of the most well-known as well, Coinbase is a very popular crypto brokerage for beginners who are unwilling to use social trading services. It affords worldwide customer support and hosted wallet along with considerable educational resources and an intuitive interface.





Coinbase is one of the highly-rated cryptocurrency trading platforms for Bitcoin, Litecoin to Chainlink. While it does not offer the best prices compared to other low-fee crypto exchange platforms, it is easy and simple enough for any trader.



iTrustCapital

Among all the cryptocurrency brokers, only a handful allow their users to trade and keep physical gold in their Individual retirement account or IRA. iTrustCapital is one such brokerage that sanctions gold deals on top of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) in the IRA of its traders. It also furnishes a personal wallet by Curv for crypto transactions.



WeBull

WeBull offers solutions for traders who want to diversify their crypto portfolios. The platform excels at instant trading of all kinds of cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other altcoins to give the user a great hold over the crypto market.





Voyager

Another well-rated broker for multiple exchanges, Voyager opens the door to the largest crypto trading market by enabling its users to connect to a number of dependable and secure crypto exchanges in a significantly fast and seamless manner.





Robinhood

This platform is best suited for novice traders who are looking for an easy and streamlined layout of brokerages. Users who are new to the trading world find Robinhood's feature of having limited trading options and account types quite resourceful and time-saving. Each and every one buys and sell order option is accompanied by a short but informative explanation, making it all the more befitting for users who are still in their learning phase.





BlockFi

One of the popular brokerages for earning interest on crypto, the BlockFi Interest Account (BIA) lets users maximize their cryptocurrency balance. They offer 8.6% on stablecoins and up to 6% on BTC. So if a user deposits $ 10,000 in a stable coin on BlockFi, he/she can earn up to $ 860 per year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News