World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Global markets continued to be burdened by the concerns surrounding the Omicron variant. Asian stock markets finished mostly negative. European stocks tumbled. American stock futures gauges are however in positive territory. The interplay of a hawkish Fed stance and the Omicron-triggered demand for safe-haven currencies kept the Dollar Index more or less close to Wednesday's levels. Ten-year bond yields firmed up in the U.S. but mostly eased in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Crude Oil prices surged ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, amid expectations that there would be a pause on the plans to add to the supply. Gold retreated in the backdrop of increased hawkishness in the Fed's stance on stimulus tapering and interest rate hardening. Cryptocurrency markets are witnessing further erosion in market capitalization. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trailing the levels a day ago.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 34,301.20, up 0.82%

S&P 500 at 4,539.30, up 10.58%

Germany's DAX at 15,292.05, down 1.17%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,125.70, down 0.60%

France's CAC 40 at 6,8027.20, down 0.79%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,126.65, down 1.26 %

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 27,753.37, down 0.65%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,225.20, down 0.15%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,573.84, down 0.09%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 23,788.93, up 0.55%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1337, up 0.16%

GBPUSD at 1.3321 up 0.33%

USDJPY at 113.03, up 0.24%

AUDUSD at 0.7108, up 0.06%

USDCAD at 1.2799, down 0.14%

Dollar Index at 95.98, down 0.05%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.439%, up 0.36%

Germany at -0.3540%, down 6.95%

France at 0.002%, down 95%

U.K. at 0.8160%, down 0.61%

Japan at 0.058%, down 2.54%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $66.86, up 1.97%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $70.11 up 1.80 %

Gold Futures (February) at $1,777.00, down 0.41%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $56,594.88 down 0.75%

Ethereum at $4,559.18, down 3.51%

Binance Coin at $619.40, down 3.31%

Solana at $227.99, up 2.28%

Cardano at $1.58, down 0.49%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis