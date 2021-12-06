UK Car Sales Rise For First Time In 5 Months: SMMT

UK car registrations increased for the first time in five months in November, data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Monday.

New car registrations grew 1.7 percent from last year in November. Sales totaled 115,706 units.

The lobby cautioned that this data must be viewed in the context of a weak 2020, when lockdowns impacted registrations, including November.

Data showed that sales of battery electric vehicles surged 110 percent annually. Meanwhile, sales of diesel and petrol vehicles plunged 62.7 percent and 10.4 percent, respectively.

Compared to the pre-pandemic average, the market remained down significantly, with -31.3 percent fewer vehicles registered in September as semiconductor shortages constrained supply.

Year-to-date, 1,53 million new cars have been registered, of which 17.5 percent have been BEVs or PHEVs, meaning one in six new cars is capable of being plugged in.

"The continued acceleration of electrified vehicle registrations is good for the industry, the consumer and the environment but, with the pace of public charging infrastructure struggling to keep up, we need swift action and binding public charger targets so that everyone can be part of the electric vehicle revolution, irrespective of where they live, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive," said.

