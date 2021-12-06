Marilyn Manson Loses Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Song

Controversial musician Marilyn Manson, who received two nominations for Grammys this year as a co-writer on Kanye West's Donda, lost one of the nominations after the Recording Academy revised its list of nominees.

Manson, whose official name is Brian Warner, received Grammy nominations in both the Album of the Year and Best Rap Song categories for his songwriting credits on West's "Jail Pt. 2."

However, he lost one nomination after the Recording Academy updated the Best Rap Song nomination to recognize the West/Jay-Z collaboration "Jail," which does not feature Manson as a songwriter.

Meanwhile, the shock rocker continues to be a nominee for the album of the year category for his work on Donda.

Manson currently faces several lawsuits filed against the rocker by his former girlfriends accusing him of abuse. In April, actress Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson alleging she was the victim of sexual abuse by the goth rock singer.

Later, Manson's ex-assistant Ashley Walters also filed a lawsuit against the singer for alleged sexual assault. Several other women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, have also accused the singer of abuse.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. had previously addressed the issue about both Manson and Louis C.K. receiving Grammy nominations despite allegations of sexual misconduct against them.

"We won't look back at people's history, we won't look at their criminal record, we won't look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration," Mason Jr. said.

He "What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets. We'll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we'll make our decisions at that point. But we're not going to be in the of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on."

(Photo: Craig Noce)

Entertainment News