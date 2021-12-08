The Temptations Announce New Album, Share 'When We Were Kings'

The Temptations recently announced that their highly anticipated new album, TEMPTATIONS 60, will come out on January 28.

Released by UMe, the new album consists of nearly all-original songs that are both modern and classic in feel and sound. In addition to tracks produced by group members, the album brings the iconic group together again with some of its beloved producers, including the legendary and award-winning Smokey Robinson and Narada Michael Walden.

"Our new album carries with it, our legacy, our love of music and our hope that through our music we can uplift and bring people together, said Dr. Otis Williams, the group's founding member and the album's executive producer.

He added, "Most of all, we want fans to enjoy it and share it with family and friends around the world. It's a thank you gift from our hearts to all of our fans, past, present and future."

The Temptations' latest album balances love songs with topical tracks, showcasing their enduring strength across the generations.

TEMPTATIONS 60 features two brand-new songs produced by Grammy winner Narada Michael Walden, including the recently released "When We Were Kings," which sums up the Temptations legacy to this point.

The Grammy Award-winning band is commemorating their 60th Anniversary. The national anniversary campaign launched this summer and will run through 2022.

TEMPTATIONS 60 Track List:

1. Let It Reign featuring K. Sparks

2. When We Were Kings

3. Is It Gonna Be Yes Or No featuring Smokey Robinson

4. Time For The People

5. Elevator Eyes

6. My Whole World Stopped Without You

7. You Don't Know Your Woman (Like I Do)

8. How Do You Spell Love

9. Calling Out Your Name

10. I Want It Right Now

11. Breaking My Back

12. Come On

