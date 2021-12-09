Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills & Black Veil Brides Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides have announced a co-headlining tour of North America next spring.
The "Trinity of Terror" tour will mark the first time all three bands will take the stage together back-to-back. The trek will kick off on March 17 in Arizona and close out in April 27 at Virginia.
Black Veil Brides' most recent album was The Phantom Tomorrow, which dropped in October. Motionless In White's last LP was 2019's Disguise, while Ice Nine Kills released their most recent album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, in October via Fearless Records.
General public tickets for the "Trinity Of Terror" tour are set to go on sale on Friday, December 10.
Tour Dates:
March 17 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater
March 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium
March 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Joes Civic
March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
March 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino
March 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center
March 25 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House
March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Salt Air
March 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Grand Junction Convention Center
March 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom
March 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
April 01 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom
April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
April 03 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena
April 04 - Fargo, N.D. @ Butler Arena at RRV Fairground
April 06 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe
April 07 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center
April 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Pavilion at Pan Am
April 09 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
April 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks
April 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome
April 14 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena
April 15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
April 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore
April 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company
April 21 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*
April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*
April 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairground*
April 24 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
April 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore
April 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
*Radio Show
