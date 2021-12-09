Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills & Black Veil Brides Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Motionless In White, Ice Nine Kills and Black Veil Brides have announced a co-headlining tour of North America next spring.

The "Trinity of Terror" tour will mark the first time all three bands will take the stage together back-to-back. The trek will kick off on March 17 in Arizona and close out in April 27 at Virginia.

Black Veil Brides' most recent album was The Phantom Tomorrow, which dropped in October. Motionless In White's last LP was 2019's Disguise, while Ice Nine Kills released their most recent album, The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood, in October via Fearless Records.

General public tickets for the "Trinity Of Terror" tour are set to go on sale on Friday, December 10.

Tour Dates:

March 17 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Amphitheater

March 18 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

March 19 - San Jose, Calif. @ San Joes Civic

March 21 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

March 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Grey Eagle Casino

March 23 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Center

March 25 - Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House

March 26 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Great Salt Air

March 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Grand Junction Convention Center

March 29 - Wichita, Kan. @ Cotillion Ballroom

March 30 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

April 01 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Val Air Ballroom

April 02 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 03 - Oshkosh, Wis. @ Oshkosh Arena

April 04 - Fargo, N.D. @ Butler Arena at RRV Fairground

April 06 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe

April 07 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ UPMC Events Center

April 08 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Pavilion at Pan Am

April 09 - Pikeville, Ky. @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

April 11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks

April 13 - Wallingford, Ct. @ The Dome

April 14 - Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

April 15 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

April 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore

April 19 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Avondale Brewing Company

April 21 - St. Augustine, Fla. @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre*

April 22 - Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena*

April 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ Central Florida Fairground*

April 24 - Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

April 26 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Fillmore

April 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

*Radio Show

