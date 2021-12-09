World Market Trends At 6 A.M. ET

Here is a snapshot of the global across stocks, currencies, bonds, commodities and cryptocurrencies.

Asian stock markets finished mixed despite renewed property sector woes from China. European stocks erased gains made in early trade and slipped to negative position. American stock futures gauges plunged into negative territory ahead of jobs data due on Thursday and CPI data due on Friday. The greenback regained lost ground as inflation pain lingered. Annual CPI in the U.S. for November is seen rising to 6.9 percent from 6.2 percent in October. Ten-year bond yields eased as markets remained in risk-off mood. Brent Oil retreated to $75.4 levels after touching a high of $76.69. A resurgent dollar put pressure on the yellow metal. Cryptocurrencies dipped further. Bitcoin is trading 2 percent lower.

Stock Indexes:

DJIA at 35,653.20, down 0.28%

S&P 500 at 4,686.30, down 0.32%

Germany's DAX at 15,655.25, down 0.20%

U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,330.35, down 0.10%

France's CAC 40 at 7,018.65, up 0.06%

Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,222.75, down 0.24%

Japan's Nikkei 225 at 28,725.47, down 0.47%

Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,384.50, down 0.28%

China's Shanghai Composite at 3,673.04, up 0.98%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,254.86, up 1.08%

Currencies:

EURUSD at 1.1315, down 0.24%

GBPUSD at 1.3187 down 0.17%

USDJPY at 113.52, down 0.12%

AUDUSD at 0.7156, down 0.21%

USDCAD at 1.2675, up 0.19%

Dollar Index at 96.11, up 0.22%

Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:

U.S. at 1.502%, down 0.44%

Germany at -0.3480%, down 12.26%

France at 0.008%, down 83.70%

U.K. at 0.7265%, down 6.50%

Japan at 0.043%, down 13.27%

Commodities:

Crude Oil WTI Futures (January) at $72.09, down 0.37%

Brent Oil Futures (February) at $75.41 down 0.54 %

Gold Futures (February) at $1,784.05, down 0.08%

Cryptocurrencies:

Bitcoin at $49,087.88 down 2.39%

Ethereum at $4,290.23, down 1.16%

Binance Coin at $591.52, up 1.02%

Solana at $187.29, down 1.29%

Cardano at $1.35, down 2.19%

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News