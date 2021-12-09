200 Million People Fully Vaccinated In US

The number of people who were fully vaccinated against crossed the 200 million mark Wednesday. 200,400,533 eligible Americans, or 60.4 percent of the population, have been administered both doses so far. This includes 86.9 percent of people above 65.

White House COVID-19 Response Team has claimed vaccination rates have picked up momentum after a lull in the past few months.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said at a news conference the other day that 12.5 million jabs were administered last week, the highest weekly total number of shots since May.

He also noted that more people are showing interest in getting booster shot than ever before.

Last week, nearly 7 million people got a booster, that's a million booster shots in arms a day.

More than 49 million Americans, or 24.4 percent of the population, have already received a booster shot.

It's still not clear how effective vaccines will be at resisting Omicron, but Pfizer and BioNTech announced that preliminary laboratory studies show a booster dose of their coronavirus vaccine can improve protection against the new variant.

"Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of Covid-19," Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla said in a statement on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team at 3:30 PM Thursday to get an update on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant.

With 151739 additional coronavirus infections reporting on Wednesday, the national total has reached 49,538,960, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.

An additional 1714 Covid deaths on the same day took the total number of people who died due to the pandemic to 793,228.

Michigan is the worst state in terms of both daily infections and deaths, with 18,605 new cases 407 casualties reporting on Wednesday.

The highest weekly average of Covid cases since September 24 was recorded on Wednesday - 121,311.

The seven-day average of daily deaths is 1,275 per day, showing a 12 percent surge in two weeks. The number of people admitted in hospital due to the pandemic has risen to 61,936, with a 20 percent increase in a fortnight, according to the New York Times.

39,815,866 people have so far recovered from the disease in the country.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News