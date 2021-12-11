Jimmie Allen To Launch First-Ever Headlining Tour In 2022

Jimmie Allen has announced plans to embark on his first headlining tour in February 2022 along with Neon Union as support.

The 19-date "Down Home Tour" will kick off on February 3 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, and conclude on May 13 at NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. General tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. local time.

"I'm looking forward to the 'Down Home Tour,' my first ever headlining tour," Allen said. "I wanted to wait awhile before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn't want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night-which is greatness."

He added, "And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that's supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the 'Down Home Tour.'"

Allen recently received his first Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category. He also recently launched JAB Entertainment, a full-service management and production company along with his partners John Marks and Aaron Benward.

Down Home Tour 2022 dates:

Feb. 3 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour

Feb. 4 - San Diego, CA @ Moonshine Flats

Feb. 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney's

Feb. 11 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort

Feb. 12 - Indio, CA @ Spotlight 29 Showroom

Feb. 24 - Tyler, TX @ Tyler Junior College

Feb. 25 - Katy, TX @ Mo's Place

Feb. 26 - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

March 4 - Ft. Myers, FL @ the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

March 11 - Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone

March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena

March 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall

March 19 - Charles Town, WV @ the Event Center at Hollywood Casino

April 21 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville - River Spirit Casino Resort

April 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

April 29 - Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note

April 30 - Madison, WI @ the Sylvee

May 12 - Richmond, VA @ the National

May 13 - Norfolk, VA @ the NorVa

