Jimmie Allen To Launch First-Ever Headlining Tour In 2022

Jimmie Allen has announced plans to embark on his first headlining tour in February 2022 along with Neon Union as support.
The 19-date "Down Home Tour" will kick off on February 3 at the Troubadour in West Hollywood, California, and conclude on May 13 at NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. General tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. local time.
"I'm looking forward to the 'Down Home Tour,' my first ever headlining tour," Allen said. "I wanted to wait awhile before headlining because I wanted the timing to be right, I didn't want to rush it. I wanted to make sure I was ready, my band was ready, so we could give the audience what they deserve every night-which is greatness."
He added, "And I finally feel like my band and I are at a point where greatness is something we can achieve. To everyone that's supported us so far on our journey, thank you. We look forward to seeing you and a bunch of our new friends on the 'Down Home Tour.'"
Allen recently received his first Grammy nomination in the Best New Artist category. He also recently launched JAB Entertainment, a full-service management and production company along with his partners John Marks and Aaron Benward.
Down Home Tour 2022 dates:
Feb. 3 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
Feb. 4 - San Diego, CA @ Moonshine Flats
Feb. 5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Stoney's
Feb. 11 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at the Grand Sierra Resort
Feb. 12 - Indio, CA @ Spotlight 29 Showroom
Feb. 24 - Tyler, TX @ Tyler Junior College
Feb. 25 - Katy, TX @ Mo's Place
Feb. 26 - San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
March 4 - Ft. Myers, FL @ the Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon
March 11 - Columbus, OH @ the Bluestone
March 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ UW Milwaukee Panther Arena
March 18 - Wantagh, NY @ Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall
March 19 - Charles Town, WV @ the Event Center at Hollywood Casino
April 21 - Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove Margaritaville - River Spirit Casino Resort
April 28 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's
April 29 - Columbia, MO @ the Blue Note
April 30 - Madison, WI @ the Sylvee
May 12 - Richmond, VA @ the National
May 13 - Norfolk, VA @ the NorVa
(Photo: Shea Flynn)
