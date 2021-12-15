New Zealand GDP Eases 0.3% On Year In Q3

New Zealand's gross domestic product was down an annualized 0.3 percent on year in the third quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for a decline of 1.6 percent following the 17.9 percent surge in the previous three months.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP was down 3.7 percent - again topping forecasts for a decline of 4.5 percent following the 2.8 percent increase in the second quarter.

