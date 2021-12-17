European Stocks Close Lower On Inflation Worries, Virus Concerns

European stocks closed lower on Friday, weighed down by concerns over rising Omicron variant of the in several countries, surging inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates.

Investors, besides continuing to weigh the implications of the monetary policy decisions of major central banks, also digested a slew of economic data from the region.

The European Central Bank said today that it will not extend liquidity relief for banks that was provided during the coronavirus pandemic, beyond December as policymakers assessed that they have ample liquidity buffers that can be used to support the .

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 0.56%. Germany's DAX declined 0.67%, France's CAC 40 shed 1.12% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up 0.13%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.59% down.

Among other in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Turkey closed weak.

Ireland edged higher, while Belgium and Iceland ended flat.

In the UK market, Croda International declined more than 3%. Royal Dutch Shell, Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Natwest Group, Ashtead Group, Legal & General Group, BP, Johnson & Matthey, Evraz and Halma lost 1 to 2%.

IAG rallied nearly 4%. Associated British Foods, Informa, Flutter Entertainment, National Grid, Fresnillo, British American Tobacco, Pearson, Vodafone Group, ITV, British Land Co, Darktrace, Entain, Melrose Industries and Whitbreadh gained 2 to 3.7%.

In the French market, Hermes International declined more than 5%. Societe Generale, Essilor, Valeo, LVMH, BNP Paribas, AXA, Technip FMC, Credit Agricole, Faurecia and Renault lost 1 to 2.5%.

WorldLine surged up more than 3.5%. Unibail Rodamco rallied nearly 2.5%, while Airbus, Carrefour, Accor and Air France-KLM gained 1.5 to 2%.

In Germany, Volkswagen, Daimler, Porsche Automobil and BMW lost 3 to 3.7% after industry data showed EU new car sales dropped 20.5% year-on-year in November, following a 30.3% slump in October. New car registrations decreased for the fifth successive month.

Puma, Siemens, Healthineers, Merck, Deutsche Bank and Siemens declined 1 to 2%.

Shares of Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin plunged nearly 11% after it forecast weaker 2022 sales and a near 60% plunge in Covid-19 revenue.

In economic releases, Eurozone inflation rose to a record high, as initially estimated, in November, final data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Annual inflation advanced to 4.9% in November from 4.1% in October. The rate came in line with the flash estimate released on November 30. Similarly, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to a record 2.6%, as estimated, from 2% in October.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.4% in November, instead of 0.5% estimated previously.

German confidence weakened in December amid deteriorating pandemic situation, survey results from the ifo Institute showed.

The business climate index fell more-than-expected to 94.7 in December from 96.6 in the previous month. The expected reading was 95.3.

Preliminary data from Destatis revealed German producer prices rose at the fastest pace in seven decades in November, mainly driven by higher energy prices.

The producer price index rose 19.2% year-on-year after an 18.4% increase in October. The latest increase in producer prices was the biggest since November 1951, when they surged 20.6%.

The German economy is set to grow less than anticipated in June as pandemic-related restrictions and supply bottlenecks for intermediate goods weighed on activity, Bundesbank said in its biannual projections on Friday.

The largest euro area economy will experience a setback in the final quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 on account of the pandemic, but is set to pick up significant momentum again in spring of next year, the bank noted.

The economy is forecast to grow 4.2% in 2022 instead of 5.2% projected in June. Similarly, the outlook for this year was trimmed to 2.5% from 3.7%.

Elsewhere, U.K. retail sales growth accelerated in November, data from the Office for National Statistics showed. The retail sales volume grew 1.4% month-on-month in November, faster than the 1.1% increase seen in October and also economists' forecast of +0.8%.

