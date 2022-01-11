Android CEO Wants Apple To Join Hands

The feud between android and Apple Inc (AAPL) about the "blue bubble" has apparently subsided as Hiroshi Lockheimer has now taken a milder route to ask Apple to join hands.

On Monday, Lockheimer tweeted, "we're not asking Apple to make iMessage available on Android. We're asking Apple to support the industry standard for modern messaging (RCS) in iMessage, just as they support the older SMS / MMS standards." The Google, Inc (GOOGL) executive went on to add in another tweet in the same thread, "By not incorporating RCS, Apple is holding back the industry and holding back the user experience for not only Android users but also their own customers."

Last Saturday, the android CEO blamed Apple for creating a sort of peer pressure on the android users by differentiating the colors of chats between iPhone users and android users. The Journal has recently reported that since messages sent from android phones turn green on iPhones while iPhone to iPhone chat is blue, it is creating pressure on the young users to be included in the "blue bubble" group.

As more and more companies focus on getting their customers trapped in and used to a particular ecosystem, Apple has kept the differentiation between color-codes to lock their consumers in. During the Epic Games vs Apple lawsuit, an email from Apple exec Craig Federighi sent in 2013 came to the surface that showed Apple's clear intentions behind the color divisions. "I am concerned the iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove an obstacle to iPhone families giving their kids Android phones, I think we need to get Android customers using and dependent on Apple products," read the mail.

RCS or Rich Messaging Service is a uniform messaging platform in all the android powered phones and it contains almost all of the features that are there in Apple's iMessage barring memojis and the color differentiation. Experts believe that joining Android has no added incentive for the iPhone maker, therefore, it is unlikely for the two giants to hold hands in the issue.

