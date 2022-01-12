New Zealand Building Consents Rise 0.6% In November

The total number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - coming in at 44,688.

That follows the 2.0 percent contraction in October.

In the year ended November 2021, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 48,522, up 26 percent from the November 2020 year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was $8.1 billion, up 17 percent from the November 2020 year.

In the year ended November 2021, the number of new dwellings consented per 1,000 residents was 9.5, compared with 7.6 in the November 2020 year.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.