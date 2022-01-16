Thomas Rhett Announces New Album 'Where We Started' To Drop In April

Country star Thomas Rhett has announced that his new album Where We Started will drop on April 1. He also released two new songs, "Angels" and "Church Boots."

The singer also revealed the full track list of the album on Instagram, with Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry to feature on the album.

"15 songs total...#SlowDownSummer out now, 2 more songs out at midnight…new album, WHERE WE STARTED out 4/1! LET'S GO!" Rhett captioned his post.

Where We Started is Rhett's sixth studio album and a follow-up to last year's Country Again: Side A. Meanwhile, Rhett's fans can expect Country Again: Side B to drop this fall.

Where We Started Track List:

1. "The Hill" (Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband)

2. "Church Boots" (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith)

3. "Bass Pro Hat" (Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson)

4. "Anything Cold" (Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

5. "Angels" (Rhett, Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

6. "Half of Me" Feat. Riley Green (Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundt, Thompson)

7. "Bring the Bar" (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Gorley, Parker Welling)

8. "Paradise" (Rhett, Dragstrem, Smith, Thompson)

9. "Death Row" Feat. Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson (Rhett, Zach Crowell, Gorley)

10. "Mama's Front Door" (Rhett, Dragstrem, Gorley, Chase McGill)

11. "Slow Down Summer" (Rhett, Akins, Sean Douglas, Frasure, Gorley)

12. "Simple As a Song" (Rhett, Luke Laird, Thompson)

13. "Us Someday" (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Amy Wadge)

14. "Somebody Like Me" (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Thompson)

15. "Where We Started" With Katy Perry (Rhett, Jon Bellion, Frasure, Gorley)

(Photo: John Shearer)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News